August 11, 2025

Data Hundreds of thousands of women hacked in the Population screening of the cervical cancer

Internet criminals have stolen private data of 485,000 women from a laboratory that conducted research for the Netherlands population screening.

The women participated in the population screening for cervical cancer, via a smear at the doctor or a self -test. Participants in other studies have not been affected, says the Netherlands Population screening.

The impact of the data breach is still unclear. It is certain that research data has been viewed, but whether that applies to all women is still being investigated. Name and address details have also been viewed, as well as names of care providers and references from general practitioners. There are data “stolen”, but whether that applies to all data is unknown.

“It is probably about research data from several years,” said a spokesperson for the Netherlands in the Netherlands. Independent investigation must show what exactly happened.

The women will receive a letter with more information in the coming weeks. They must already take into account abuse of their private data; For example, internet criminals could send high phishing emails.

The number of 485,000 shows research by the affected laboratory, Clinical Diagnostics in Rijswijk. That company confirms to be hacked but does not want to answer any substantive questions. Whether the hack has also been affected by other clients is still unknown.

Suspended

Collaboration with the conscious laboratory has been temporarily suspended and all current investigations are being done elsewhere. Anyone who is still participating in an investigation does not have to fear for his data, states the government organization that conducts the population screening on behalf of the RIVM.

Although the Hackers could view research data, they have not been able to adjust it, the organization states in a written statement. Investigations therefore do not have to be done again.

