Jacob Bethell drives during his magnificent maiden Test hundred

Fifth Ashes Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day four of five)

England 384: Root 160, Brook 84; Neser 4-60 & 302-8: Bethell 142*; Webster 3-51

Australia 567: Head 163, Smith 138; Tongue 3-97, Carse 3-130

England are 119 runs ahead

Jacob Bethell’s stunning maiden first-class century gave England an Ashes silver lining but could not prevent the tourists from sliding towards defeat in the fifth Test against Australia.

The 22-year-old, playing in his sixth Test, announced himself as England’s long-term number three with a fabulous unbeaten 142 at a sun-kissed Sydney Cricket Ground.

However, wickets late on the fourth day left England 302-8 in their second innings, leading only by 119 at the close.

It will take a significant contribution from Bethell and the tail, followed by a perfect bowling performance on a wearing pitch, to prevent Australia from ending as 4-1 winners on Thursday’s final day of the series.

Without Bethell’s breakthrough knock, England would have been beaten on a fourth day that began with captain Ben Stokes leaving the field with a right groin injury.

England were still able to take the final three wickets of the Australia first innings for 23 runs, including Steve Smith for 138. The hosts’ total of 567 gave them a lead of 183.

Bethell wiped that out in stands of 81 with Ben Duckett and 134 with Harry Brook – both of whom made 42.

But after Brook was lbw on review to a sharp off-break from Beau Webster, Will Jacks joined the list of England batters to get out to a ridiculous shot on this tour.

Jamie Smith was run out in a mix-up with Bethell, a hobbling Stokes poked to slip and Brydon Carse edged the superb Scott Boland. Overall, England lost five wickets for 78 runs.

It left Matthew Potts in the company of Bethell, who rose above England’s mediocrity to remain at the close. He soaked in the acclaim of the boisterous Barmy Army as their new hero.

