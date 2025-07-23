Lions hang on but no one stood out for a test place

This article was last updated on July 23, 2025

Tries: Reilly, Uru Cons: Beale 2

British and Irish Lions (14) 24

Tries: Osborne 2, Graham, Van der Merwe Cons: F Smith 2

The British and Irish Lions survived a serious examination against First Nations and Pasifika to continue their winning run on Australian soil.

On a nervy night at Marvel Stadium, Jamie Osborne and Darcy Graham scored early tries to put the Lions into what looked like a commanding 14-0 lead, but things started to go awry from there.

Graham went off injured not long after he scored and the Scotland wing, parachuted in for this game, was emotional as he left the field.

Pasifika then thundered their way into contention when wing Triston Reilly and flanker Seru Uru went over for converted scores to level it at 14-14 at the half.

The Lions experienced significant problems in dealing with the physicality of their hosts, but Osborne’s second try put them back in front.

Just after the hour mark, Duhan van der Merwe scored in the corner – his fifth try of the tour – from captain Owen Farrell’s lovely delayed pass, but the underdogs roared back again.

With 10 minutes left, Pasifika scored when Rob Leota piled over after another bombardment. The conversion was missed, much to the Lions relief, and the gap was five.

That is how it ended on a bruising and uncomfortable night for the tourists, who won the first Test comfortably last weekend.

The Lions have won all seven of their tour matches since arriving in Australia and are bidding to complete a clean sweep.

