Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath frontman dies

This article was last updated on July 23, 2025

The singer, who later became famous on reality TV show The Osbournes, dies less than three weeks after retirement concert

A statement from the Osbourne family reads: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.” No cause of death was given, though Osbourne had experienced various forms of ill health in recent years.

