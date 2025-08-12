This article was last updated on August 12, 2025

Trump will postpone higher import duties for China with 90 days

President Trump has postponed an increase in import duties for China by ninety days. Today a deadline would end that make higher rates possible.

On his social platform Truth Social, Trump announced that he had ordered the increase in the raising of the taxes for China. If that had not happened, the taxes could have become considerably higher than the current increase of 30 percent. That percentage will be on top of the taxes that Trump already introduced in 2018.

China agrees with the delay. The new deadline is November 10.

With his trading policy, Trump has announced high taxes against dozens of countries. The EU, Japan and other countries have concluded deals with the US to prevent higher levies. China didn’t. The taxes increased to 145 percent for most Chinese products and up to 125 percent for goods from the US. Those enormous levies led to the tranquility that trade between the two countries would fall completely silent.

Lax supervision

The taxes therefore went down to 30 percent for China in May and 10 percent for the US. In June there were agreements to reduce the tension. The US promised to eliminate the restrictions on the export of computer chip technology and ethane. China, in turn, would make it easier for American companies to get rare raw materials from China.

Yet there is no deal between China and the US. Washington and Beijing must agree on the according to the US LAKSE supervision of intellectual property rights and state aid for Chinese companies. According to Trump, that causes unfair competition on the world market. The question is whether the countries can agree on that.

The postponement of new increases gives the two countries time to continue talking and possibly to work towards a top between Trump and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. American companies that do business with China have responded positively to the delay.

