This article was last updated on August 12, 2025

Seven years in prison for former footballer Ronnie S. for drug trafficking and money laundering

Former professional football player Ronnie S. (41) has been sentenced to seven years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. The court considers it proven that the former player of NAC Breda and FC Twente, among others, is guilty of cocaine trade.

S. was arrested last June and has been detained since then. He and his 43-year-old brother Rudi came into the picture with the police through decrypted chat conversations between criminals through the squatted Message Service Sky ECC.

The court considers that S. was involved in the import of around 700 kilos of cocaine from Chile. He had a “determining and coordinating role” and also called in the help of his brother, according to the judges.

Switch in drug trafficking

According to the court, S. and his brother formed a link in the global trade in hard drugs, reports Broadcasting Brabant. “He and his brother Rudi thought he could go their own way unnoticed for a long time and to be able to earn a lot of money with the large -scale trade in drugs.”

The brother of S. was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in absentia. He is a fugitive and would stay in Dubai, after he was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for similar crimes last year.

Punishments are lower

The brothers have not only been sentenced to a prison sentence; Both also have to repay an amount of 1.7 million euros that they have earned for criminal money to the state. They will also receive a fine of 30,000 euros.

Smuggling by post

S. was not present at the ruling this morning. According to Omroep Brabant, he did not want to comment on most accusations during police interrogations and court cases, or he contradicted them. He did, however, admitted that he mediated in 2020 in the smuggling of twenty kilos of cocaine by post.

The former player declared people in the drug world, but he said he was not a big player. “It was stupid to chat with those men,” he said. “But I have nothing to do with those big batches of cocaine and don’t do anything about setting up lines. They were and they loved me there.”

