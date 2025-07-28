Superb India defy England to keep series alive

This article was last updated on July 28, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Fourth Rothesay Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day five of five)

India 358 (Sudharsan 61; Stokes 5-72) & 425-4 (Jadeja 107*, Gill 103, Sundar 101*)

England 669 (Root 150, Stokes 141; Jadeja 4-134)

Match drawn, England lead series 2-1

India pulled off one of the great rearguards to defy England, earn a draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford and keep the series alive.

The tourists batted more than five sessions in their second innings to reach 425-4 when the players shook hands. They had a lead of 113 when the draw was agreed with 10 overs of the match remaining.

England put in a mammoth effort on the fifth day, but were ultimately frustrated by India’s determination, a pitch that only had sporadic spells of life and a crucial Joe Root drop.

As ever, the home side looked to captain Ben Stokes for inspiration. After not bowling on day four, Stokes urged his fragile body through two spells, and had KL Rahul lbw for 90 at the beginning of the day.

When Shubman Gill wearily poked at Jofra Archer’s spell with the second new ball, the prolific captain was out for 103 and England had an opportunity. India were four wickets down, 89 behind and had in excess of two sessions to bat.

But Root put down Ravindra Jadeja from the first ball he faced. England barely got another chance as Jadeja and Washington Sundar each made centuries. Their stand was an unbroken 203.

It meant England had to make do with only a second draw in 40 Tests since Stokes became captain in 2022, both on this ground, following the rain-affected stalemate with Australia in 2023. All four of Lancashire’s County Championship matches on this ground this year have also been drawn.

England still lead 2-1 and somehow both teams must regroup for the final Test at The Oval, beginning on Thursday.

Of chief concern among some weary England bodies will be Stokes, who seemed to be feeling shoulder and upper leg problems throughout the day.

India will surely be without wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant because of a fractured foot. The tourists also have decision to make on key pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has played the maximum three Tests they stated he would before the series.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.