Central Asia on the Path to Liberation from American Intervention- Tanveer Jafri

This article was last updated on July 28, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

“Central Asia moving towards freedom from American interference.”

The whole world has long known about the strong protection Israel receives from the United States of America. However, the way Israel—especially in Gaza—continues to carry out brutal acts of violence against humanity under this American protection has caused most countries to not only turn against Israel, but also to reject the American support given to it. In fact, it is Israel, protected by America that is responsible for bringing destruction, devastation, and instability to the otherwise peaceful region of West Asia (Middle East). Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked southern Israel and took 251 people hostage, the Israeli military (IDF) launched massive military operations in Gaza as a response to these terror attacks, and these operations are still ongoing. This has completely exposed the inhumane face of both Israel and the United States. Israel has crossed all limits of brutality and oppression in Gaza. After turning residential areas, hospitals, schools, refugee camps, and religious sites into ruins, it is now killing defenseless, hungry people.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is extremely dire, marked by widespread famine and starvation. Due to severe shortages of food and aid, largely caused by strict Israeli control over supplies into Palestinian territories, hundreds of thousands of people—including women and children—are starving and suffering from severe malnutrition. The food distributed by organizations like the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) reportedly reaches only a small fraction of those in need, contributing to widespread hunger and desperation. Additionally, there have been tragic incidents where Palestinians waiting in line to receive food aid—particularly at some distribution centers operated by GHF—were shot by Israeli security forces, resulting in multiple deaths, including many children and women. According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, over the last two months, more than a thousand Palestinians trying to access food have been killed in Israeli attacks, with many deaths occurring near aid distribution sites run by GHF and other organizations. More than 470,000 people in Gaza face starvation, and the humanitarian crisis includes a collapsed medical system, widespread displacement, and acute malnutrition, especially among children. International food security experts attribute the crisis primarily to Israeli restrictions on the flow of supplies into Gaza. Over 100 humanitarian and human rights groups describe the situation as a man-made famine inflicted on Gaza’s population.

“Not only common people, but many local and foreign journalists reporting on the war in Gaza and their families are also forced to face hunger. Some journalists have become so helpless that they cannot even gather food for their innocent and helpless children and families. Some journalists working in Gaza are risking their lives to stand in lines and get food from charity kitchens. Their children are forced to survive by eating dal, rice, or pasta only once a day. Some journalists have even reported that they have started drinking salt water to suppress hunger. Just think, the very journalists who have been the reason the world has heard and seen the Israeli army’s atrocities and the helplessness and devastation of the people of Gaza—if those journalists and their families are not safe, how will the dark deeds of the US-protected Israel reach the world? Amid these conditions, many international relief organizations and human rights groups are warning of large-scale starvation.”

“On one hand, Israel and America, by labeling Hamas—a group fighting for the rights of Palestinians—as a terrorist organization, are trying to gain control over all of Palestine by using this as a pretext. On the other hand, the same Israel and America make Ahmad Hussein al-Shara, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, the interim president by overthrowing Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria. This is the same Julani on whom until recently the US had announced a $10 million reward because he was linked to Al-Qaeda. In 2017, he merged with several other terrorist groups to form the organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The US had also listed HTS as a terrorist organization, but now America has even removed HTS from the terrorist list. It seems that the person who has always supported every divisive intention of the US is not considered a terrorist by it, whereas anyone opposing the US and Israel or pursuing independent policies is declared a terrorist, even if it is a sovereign state like Iran.”

Anyway, leaving aside the rulers and dictators of some American-dependent countries who consider America as omnipotent and live on American mercy, the entire world, especially the Central Asian countries, have understood that the time has come to teach Israel a lesson by any means and to free the Central Asian regions from American intervention. The promotion of Sunni-Shia differences by showing fear of Iran is actually not America’s sympathy towards Sunni countries but a major ploy which the Muslim world has now clearly understood. The Muslim world is also aware of the conspiracy to destroy Syria under the pretext of Al-Nusra (Jabhat al-Nusra). However, the news is that the Syrian people too, sensing the ill intentions of America and Israel towards Syria, have started to unite. Signs of the beginning of the liberation of Central Asian regions from America are emerging. On June 23, Iran fired missiles at the American military base Al-Udeid Airbase in Doha, Qatar, and also targeted American military positions in Iraq and Syria, issuing a warning that American military bases are not safe in the Central Asian regions. At the same time, Iraqi resistance groups, especially Kataib Hezbollah, have warned the Iraqi government to order the complete withdrawal of the American army from Iraqi military bases, such as Baghdad International Airport and Ain al-Assad base, within two months. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani was previously given “sufficient time” to act on this based on prior agreement, and now only two months remain. This means by the end of September 2025, America has been warned to leave Iraq. The warning also stated that if this action is not completed within the deadline, they will have their “own opinion,” although what this means was not clarified. Considering these many small and big incidents and international alignments, it can be concluded that Central Asia is moving forward in the direction of efforts to free itself from American intervention.

Contact: 9896219228

By: Tanveer Jafri

Former member

Haryana Sahitya Academy (India)

E: mail- tjafri1@gmail.com , tanveerjafri1@gmail.com Contact: 9896219228

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.