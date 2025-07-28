This article was last updated on July 28, 2025

Heineken sells less beer, but makes a profit

Heineken has made more profit in the past six months, although the beer brewer sold less beer. The profit amounted to 744 million euros.

Especially in Europe, sales decreased. Heineken got into a fight with several buyers in countries such as Germany, Spain and France about the beer price. A conflict with Jumbo about the selling price was also high in the Netherlands.

The supermarket chain decreased less beer during the negotiations. In the meantime, the fight has been settled with many customers. Heineken therefore expects to grow steadily in the coming year.

Little niche

Furthermore, Heineken felt pain in the United States in the past period. Heineken sells relatively much Dutch beer there. This is in contrast to many other countries, where Heineken has local brands.

CEO Dolf van den Brink does not expect to suffer much from the import taxes. “For us as Heineken, the impact is still reasonable. We are a fairly small niche player in the United States.”

Heineken sold considerably more in Asia and Africa. The beer brewer has been able to gain more and more ground on these two continents for years.

