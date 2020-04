The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Carolyn Loewen, 33, was last seen on Friday, April 10, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., in the Lawrence Avenue West and Caledonia Road area of Toronto.

She is described as 5’3”, thin build, with blonde shoulder-length hair and green eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

She is known to frequent Downtown Toronto and also uses the name Carolyn Earp.