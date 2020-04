The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Daiton Glover Jansen, 14, was last seen on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Midland Road and St. Clair Avenue East area.

He is described as 5’5”, 115 lbs., with long brown hair tied in a bun.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, with fur on the hood, a black toque, black and white t-shirt, black pants, and blue and white Jordan running shoes.

He was also last seen on a burgundy BMX bicycle with yellow rims.