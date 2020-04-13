James Gunn says The Suicide Squad is on schedule and there’s no need to push the release date

Filmmaker James Gunn is currently working on the reboot of DC's The Suicide Squad. In February this year, the crew wrapped up the principal photography. As Hollywood has completely shut down the shooting of films, the filmmaker has revealed that his film was completed before the lockdown and the post-production is on schedule.

Assuring the fans on Twitter who wondered whether the film's release date might be pushed ahead due to coronavirus pandemic, James Gunn tweeted, “Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” the filmmaker began. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

During the wrap of the film, the filmmaker revealed that his father passed away during the shooting of the film. He wrote, "And that’s a wrap on #TheSuicideSquad. My father died two weeks before we started filming and my dog died two weeks before the end. It was a hard, hard time in my life and yet the most fulfilling time I’ve ever had making a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this film, in every stage of development, in every department – I am grateful from the bottom of my heart for you all. You are why I make movies."

The Suicide Squad is a reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis reprising their roles. The new cast includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, and Peter Capaldi and it is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

