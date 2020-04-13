James Gunn says The Suicide Squad is on schedule and there’s no need to push the release date

Filmmaker James Gunn is currently working on the reboot of DC's The Suicide Squad. In February this year, the crew wrapped up the principal photography. As Hollywood has completely shut down the shooting of films, the filmmaker has revealed that his film was completed before the lockdown and the post-production is on schedule.
Assuring the fans on Twitter who wondered whether the film's release date might be pushed ahead due to coronavirus pandemic, James Gunn tweeted, “Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” the filmmaker began. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”
Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020
The Suicide Squad is a reboot of 2016’s Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis reprising their roles. The new cast includes Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, and Peter Capaldi and it is scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.
