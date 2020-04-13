Dwayne Johnson says he lost the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise

Dwayne Johnson transitioned from WWE life to becoming a movie star. Now, he is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. One would think he has always gotten the dream roles. But, it turns out he lost out on an action-packed role to superstar Tom Cruise. During the Q&A session on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor revealed that he did not get the role of Jack Reacher.

“Great question regarding my career in film. Was there a movie role I really wanted, but lost to another actor? Yup. The role was Jack Reacher. The actor was Tom Cruise,” Dwayne captioned a video on Instagram.

In the video, Dwayne Johnson revealed in detail how roles have been created for him except for the one that he wanted. “Business is business and I’m happy he got it. Universe works in funny ways though, as when that door shut on me, another door opened with the opportunity to create a character from scratch that was of my DNA. The one and only bad ass, shit talkin’, gravity and reality defying, always winkin’ and having fun OUTLAW LAWMAN KNOWN AS LUKE HOBBS. Let the good times roll.”

Dwayne Johnson eventually got the role of Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious!

