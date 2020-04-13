Sara Ali Khan shares a dreamy photo of herself, has only Easter eggs on her mind

Sara Ali Khan returned to Mumbai from Varanasi shortly before a nationwide lock-down was announced. At home, she is spending her time chilling with brother Ibrahim Khan, scrolling through social media and sharing throwback photos. And since it was Easter yesterday, dreaming about some treats did not harm!

She took to Instagram to share this gorgeous photo of herself, which has her dressed in black, sporting red lips and kohl-dark eyes. However, it was the caption that cracked us. "When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs… Happy Easter," she wrote.

Apart from giving us glimpses of all the goofy moments spent with her brother, Sara has also been sharing plenty of her dance videos. Looking at good times from the past time is a nice way to sail through the time!

The actor had wrapped shooting for Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 before all shoots came to a halt, and will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re.

