Monday Motivation: Madhuri Dixit gives a glimpse of her home workout, encourages fans to do the same

Madhuri Dixit, even after all these years, rules the hearts of many and is still one of the prettiest actresses of all time. Making us fall in love with her charm and the pretty smile, she also makes sure to keep her fitness in check. During the nationwide lockdown, Madhuri Dixit is not the one to give up working out because gyms are shut. She recently took to her Instagram to share a small clip of herself working out at home.

She posted the video with the caption, “#WorkoutFromHome Staying fit & healthy during this time is very essential. It doesn’t matter if the gyms are closed, we can make use of the stuff at our homes & workout. We can stay fit with simple exercises also. So here’s my workout from home video!”

Watch it and this is all the motivation you need to start working out too.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Apr 13, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

