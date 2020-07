The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Jean Vital, 24, was last seen on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Finch Avenue West and Norfinch Drive area.

He is described as 5’7", 180 lbs., with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a red zip up sweater, blue pants, black sandals, and he was carrying a back pack.

Police are concerned for his safety.