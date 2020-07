The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Sheila "Diane" Campbell , 58, was last seen on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., in the Jarvis Street and Gloucester Street area.

She is described as 5’4�, thin build, blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair, possibly wearing a grey shirt and grey/brown camouflage tights. She is also wearing a medical alert bracelet.

Police are concerned for her safety.