The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Ceren Ozkan, 22, was last seen on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

She is described as 5’4�, 118 lbs., with dark brown straight hair, green eyes, and two silver earrings in each ear.

She was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweater with a 'supreme' logo in red and white on the front, and black track pants.

Police are concerned for her safety.