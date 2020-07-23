Amitabh Bachchan writes about the uncertainties of life in his blog

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalized on July 11 after he tested positive for coronavirus. The actor has been regularly updating his blog while at the hospital sharing his experience with all. Recently, he penned down his thoughts on life and its uncertainties.
“It is the silence and the uncertainty of the next … it is a wonder of the nature of life .. of all that it brings to us each moment , each living breathing day. In the activity driven past days of normalcy, never was there inclination to assess or sit back and think of what thoughts invade us now .. but they do now with a regularity that fills those idle hours, sitting, thinking, looking out into no where …” he wrote in his blog.
He also reflected on how this time of forced seclusion might bring the better side in all of us. “…time today gives liberty to stretch the gravitas of the cerebrum .. we may never get opportunity to be involved in this act , but given the circumstance , I would like to believe that each one of us .. each individual has the will and the capacity to be what they may have believed , they would never be,” he wrote.
ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude; shares an edit with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply