The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Zoria Bulze, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 5 a.m., in the Fountainhead Road and Sentinel Road area.

She is described as 5'4", with a heavy build and black braided shoulder-length hair.

There is no clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for her safety.