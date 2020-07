The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Robert Smith, 55, was last seen on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Minden, Ontario area.

He is described as 5'11", 170 lbs., with brown and grey hair, unshaven, and wears prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing a leather jacket, blue jeans, and black boots.

He was last seen riding a red 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle, with Ontario licence plate KM-067.

Police are concerned for his safety.