“It has been a challenging and a totally deliberate adventure”, says Tahir Raj Bhasin on his career span so far

Young actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has showcased his acting prowess in diverse genres and emerged as a talented artist. From doing a crime drama like Mardaani as his first film in which he won the best debut in Bollywood, to doing a biopic called Manto, to doing an action thriller like Force 2, to a social drama like Chhichhore, Tahir has shown that he is unafraid to experiment. His next two releases are equally diverse. He plays the legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar in 83, a sports biopic, and then teams up with Taapsee Pannu in the remake of Run Lola Run, a comic thriller!

The actor says, “I think as a creative person a certain dose of restlessness is healthy. I look for growth and with new genres comes unchartered territory that takes me out of my comfort zone. Luckily it’s a great time to be doing this, the audience accepts and celebrates fresh stories and actors who can bring them alive.”

Tahir adds, “To be able to mix diverse genres from a crime thriller to a light-hearted college drama has been a challenging adventure and a totally deliberate attempt with the intention to keep things interesting and exciting for the audience and as a result for me as an actor and as a person.”

About the anticipated comic thriller that will see a super fresh pairing of Taapsee and him, he says, “I’m really excited to get started on Loop Lapeta. It’s a hiest film with a hint of quirk and romance. As a part, it’s lighter and more adventurous than stuff I’ve worked on before and It’s this fresh turn that makes things interesting. Today’s audience is super evolved and actually enjoys quality stories done differently and I’m very sure they’ll love this one too. The film is being produced by Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg of Ellipsis so I know we’re in good hands. Aakaash Bhatia, the director, comes with a distinct style stamp that’ll only add to the films appeal.”

Tahir has now started doing big projects like 83 and also playing the lead in Run Lola Run remake, an indication that the industry is betting on him to deliver. He says, “83 was a blast to shoot and my biggest reason for being on it was to experience the scale and the detail with which Kabir Khan has envisioned the film. We spent 3 months in the UK training and shooting at every iconic cricket stadium in the country. The size of a project is the audience’s perception of a film as an actor you have to focus on the process, the story and the role. Loop Lapeta is going to be an incredibly fun film to start this year and I greatly look forward to it. Something I have learnt very early on is to be fuelled by challenges and the expectations they bring, so I always see it as something motivating.”

