10 Years Of One Direction: Liam Payne recalls texting his father after joining the band

It's been 10 years since British-Irish band One Direction made their debut and climbed up the ladder to become one of the most popular and successful bands of all time. The band consisted of five members – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary today on July 23, Liam Payne took to Twitter to share their group picture. Along with it, he shared a text message he had sent to his father after joining the band. "What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection," he wrote on Twitter.

What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection

— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2020

In March 2015, Zayn Malik announced his departure from the band. The group promoted with four members before disbanding. Since then all five members have successfully launched their solo careers.

On July 22, the group's official Twitter handle shared a graphic post to mark the 10th anniversary. It seems like today there might be something special that the members may drop for the fans.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results