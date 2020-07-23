27 Years Of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke: Kunal Kemmu gets nostalgic as he shares the poster

Kunal Kemmu is one of the few child artists in the industry who made it big after growing up. He started working in the films from the age of 7 and has worked in a couple of films with Aamir Khan including Raja Hindustani and Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke. Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke is set to complete 27 years of its release and Kunal Kemmu shared the poster to commemorate the big occasion.
Although I’m not sure about the exact day but it released in this month 27 years ago ???? (I trust google ????)
On the work front, Kunal will next be seen in Lootcase.
