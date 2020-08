The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Alana Joyner, 18, was last seen on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 3:15 p.m., in the Broadview Avenue and Withrow Avenue area.

She is described as 5’2�, with a thin build, red hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red tank top and black leggings. She has a tattoo on her right arm with the words “with struggle comes….�

Police are concerned for her safety.