The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Wafae Derdak, 37, was last seen on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 12 p.m., in the Wynford Heights Crescent and Eglinton Avenue East area.

She is described as 5'3", with a medium build, long blonde hair, and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety.