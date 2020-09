The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Rayante Villareal, 40, was last seen on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. in the Parliament Street and Bloor Street area.

He is described as 5'8", slim build, and with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing grey hooded sweater and dark jogging pants.

Police are concerned for his safety.