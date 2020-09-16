Vishal Krishna’s next Chakra releasing on OTT this Diwali

After successfully combating the Coronavirus, Tamil superstar Vishal Krishna is back in action. His latest film is the actioner Chakra and it’s being readied for a Diwali release. “We are in discussion for an OTT release. But it’s definitely releasing this Diwali. We’ve just a few days of shooting left,” says Vishal who successfully fought Covid-19.

“More than me, it was my father whom I was most worried about. We both pulled through. Now I am back shooting for Chakra. All precautions in place. We are a crew of 35 people, all practising the safety measures,” says Vishal, adding that he doesn’t see movie theatres re-opening for another one year.

“That’s how it is, and the movie industry needs to get used to it,” says Vishal. The star-actor runs an NGO which is looking after as many needy technicians and artistes as possible. “If there are Covid deaths, there are also an alarming number of suicides. It is heart-breaking to see the lower middleclass suffering so much. I feel really sad about the situation.”

In Chakra, Vishal fights corruption in politics. “There is corruption and cheating everywhere. Even an everyday thing like ordering food at the restaurant, we get charged unbelievable amounts of taxes. Where does this money go? Today our money is being taken away without our knowledge.”

Chakra will open this Diwali. “Hopefully my fans will give it the same love from their homes that they would have given it in the theatre.”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results