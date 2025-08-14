This article was last updated on August 14, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Trump and Putin see each other tomorrow night, also a joint press conference

The Kremlin has announced details about the much -discussed encounter between the Presidents Trump and Putin, tomorrow in the US state of Alaska. According to Kremlin top advisor Oesjakov, the conversation between the world leaders is tomorrow night at 9.30 pm Dutch time. Afterwards Trump and Putin hold a press conference.

According to Oesjakov, it is “obvious to everyone” that the war in Ukraine is central during the conversation, but other topics are also discussed. For example, safety issues will be discussed and how the two superpowers can work together more in the economic field.

The Ukrainian president Zelenskyy is not invited to the conversation in Alaska.

Phone calls

Tomorrow the Russian and American delegation will also be around the table. In addition to OeSjakov, the Russian delegation consists of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs (Lavrov), Defense (Belooesov) and Finance (Siloeanov). Putin’s special envoy Dmitriev is also present.

The upcoming meeting between Trump and Putin was last weekend confirmed. The presidents met for the last time in 2019. The world leaders talked to each other several times in recent months about the war in Ukraine.

However, Trump offered little hope for the last phone call. After an hour of calling, Trump said last month That he “didn’t get a step further” was with Putin. “He is not going to stop with this.”

‘Heavy consequences’

How long the top in Alaska will take tomorrow is unclear. As a result, it is not possible to say what time the press conference of Trump and Putin is held. Yesterday Trump warned his official that Russia is confronted with “heavy consequences” if the country “is not willing to end the war”.

If it is up to Trump, there will soon be a follow -up interview after the top in Alaska. “There is a very good chance that there will be a second meeting that is more productive than the first. Because on the first I will find out where we are now and what we are going to do.”

Video meeting

Several European leaders held a video meeting on the top in Alaska yesterday. Zelenskyy went to visit the German Chancellor Merz in Berlin to participate in the conversation. Afterwards, French President Macron said that Trump will be using a file in Ukraine tomorrow.

This morning Zelenskyy was visiting the British Prime Minister Starmer. When saying goodbye, Zelenskyy and Starmer embraced each other, but they did not let go of their conversation. On Telegram, Zelenskyy speaks of a good and useful encounter and thanks starmer for the support.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.