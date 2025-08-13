This article was last updated on August 13, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Subsidige of shoe brand Van Lier Bankrupt, also webshop closed

All subsidiaries of the shoe brand Van Lier have been declared bankrupt. The Zeeland-West-Brabant court reports this. This year it was announced that the company was financially difficult.

It is still unknown how far the bankruptcy reaches, because the ruling only relates to the subsidiary companies of the company from Loon op Zand, not to the parent company. The alternative exhibition website Bondex reports this.

The family business suffered almost a million euros in the past year, could no longer pay the Coronasuld and closed all seven physical stores in May. The shoes were still for sale in stores that also sell other brands and the webshop was still open. In the meantime, the webshop is no longer available, which states ‘Service Temporarily Unavaillable’.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.