The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Lennox Grant, 17, was last seen in August of 2019, in the Wilson Ave and Bathurst Street area. His last interaction was by phone in April 2020 with family members.

He is described as 5’6”, 170 lbs., cross tattoo on his left bicep and a scar on his left arm extending to his fingers.

He was last seen wearing red Air Jordan’s and carrying a Fit for Less gym bag.

Police are concerned for his safety.