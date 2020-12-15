Police search for missing Toronto man Lebohang ‘Toby’ Nicol

The Toronto Police Service is appealing for information to help find a man who has been missing for more than six months.
Lebohang 'Toby' Nicol, 39, was last seen on Friday, May 15, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the Bathurst Street and Richmond Street West area.
Toby is described as black, male, 5’5, 130 lbs., with a small to medium build and afro style hair.
He was wearing a black t-shirt with red or orange writing, light grey jogging pants and white socks, and dark low-cut shoes.
He was also seen wearing a black jacket with a large hood and a large black grey backpack.
Attached is a You Tube video link with a plea for Toby’s safe return.
