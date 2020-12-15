Police search for missing Toronto man Lebohang ‘Toby’ Nicol

The Toronto Police Service is appealing for information to help find a man who has been missing for more than six months.

Lebohang 'Toby' Nicol, 39, was last seen on Friday, May 15, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the Bathurst Street and Richmond Street West area.

Toby is known by many in the Church Street corridor, the Queen Street West area and Parkdale Communities and frequently passes through these neighbourhoods.

Toby is described as black, male, 5’5, 130 lbs., with a small to medium build and afro style hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with red or orange writing, light grey jogging pants and white socks, and dark low-cut shoes.

He was also seen wearing a black jacket with a large hood and a large black grey backpack.

Attached is a You Tube video link with a plea for Toby’s safe return.