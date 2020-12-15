Amitabh Bachchan shares why he feared watching Jaipur Pink Panthers perform live

On December 4, Sons of The Soil made it's much awaited debut on Amazon Prime. Directed by Alex Gale and produced by BBC Studios the series is a sports – documentary series. It takes us behind the scenes. It is an honest look into what goes into making a successful team.

Amazon Prime Video took to their social media to share a clip that saw Amitabh Bachchan sharing his superstitious belief behind not watching or attending matches. He feels if he watches the team's matches then they may end up losing. So the video starts with Big B saying,"I don't watch the game because I have a superstition that if I watch the match then we lose. So I don't watch but they are saying tomorrow come to watch the match." The coach and team request Big B to attend the match promising him they shall win it for him.

All Kabaddi fans and sports fans should definitely log in on Amazon Prime Video to watch the five episode series. It truly encapsulates the essence of the game and any sport. The owner's emotions, players hardwork, failure and rise everything is relatable. It will make you fall in love with the intense and smart game of Kabaddi.

It feels like 'Sons of The Soil' has set in the kabaddi fever. Make sure you go check out the series if you haven't already. Streaming now only on Amazon Prime Video.

