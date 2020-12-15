Deepti Naval on her decision to work on the courtroom drama Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors

Hotstar Specials presents Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors is all set to entertain the audience with its next chapter, reprising the role of Madhav Mishra is ace actor Pankaj Tripathi. Now joining the team is senior Bollywood actor Deepti Naval, she will be seen in a pivotal role in the 8-part courtroom drama series.

Deepti Naval is known for her excellent acting abilities and beguiling personality on screen. The senior actor has mesmerized the audience with her effortless acting and craft of work throughout her career. Speaking about her role in the courtroom drama web-series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, she said, "I enjoyed working in the series because I had seen part 1 of Criminal Justice and I had liked it very much. I thought it was very well shot, it was sleek and gripping. I wanted to be part of it; when they offered me the role I agreed and why not it is something I enjoyed watching so it would be nice to become part of it in chapter 2".

Talking about her experience of working with her co-stars, she adds, "I also looked forward to working with the younger actors, the new, young exciting lot, and I enjoyed working in this thriller. I enjoyed working with Pankaj Tripathi, Shilpa Shukla, the child who played my granddaughter Mishti Sinha and the two directors I worked with Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee both are very bright, I enjoyed working with both of them".

With the singular objective of telling a great pathbreaking narrative, the next chapter will be significantly more gripping and engaging. Directed by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee, and written by Apurva Asrani, the ensemble cast also features actors like Kirti Kulhari, Anupriya Goenka, Shilpa Shukla, Jisshu Sengupta, Mita Vashisht, Ashish Vidyarthi and more.

