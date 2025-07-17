This article was last updated on July 17, 2025

More than a hundred servers of pro-Russian cyber crime group offline

During a three-day international police operation, the servers of the notorious pro-Russiche cyber crime group Noname057 (16) were taken offline this week. The police report that it is more than a hundred servers that the group used to perform DDOS attacks, among other things.

Investigations and cyber crime experts from twelve countries took part in the operation, including from the Netherlands. The umbrella organizations Europol and Eurojust coordinated the action, which was given the Codenaam Eastwood.

During the operation “all over the world” against the infrastructure of the cyber crime group, two people were also arrested, more than twenty house searches were made and seven arrests issued. This also includes arrests against two people who are suspected of being the architects behind many attacks. They live in Russia, Europol writes.

Names and photos of five wanted noname members were also published today on the Europol website. They all have Russian nationality.

Websites flat

Noname057 regularly achieved the news with DDOS attacks in recent years. In 2023, for example, the cyber criminals set the websites of the ports in Amsterdam and Den Helder flat for hours. A year later, websites of Belgian ports and local authorities happened to the same.

It also turned out in May A NOS analysis That the group had attacked more than fifty Dutch websites in a week.

Furthermore, Noname carried out an attack during the recent NATO summit in The Hague, Europol reports. According to the international police organization, it had no significant consequences.

DDOS attack

With a DDOS attack, websites are bombarded with huge amounts of data traffic. The website can therefore become unreachable or slowly load for ‘real’ visitors. With such an attack there is no question of a digital burglary (a hack) or theft of data.

The group has been active since the Russian invasion in Ukraine in 2022 and is mainly concerned about companies and governments in countries that support Ukraine.

Europol says that more than a thousand messages with warnings have been sent to people who sympathize with the cyber crime group.

According to Europol, members of Noname057 can be characterized as “mainly Russian-language sympathizers, who use automated tools to perform DDOS attacks”. There is no central leadership and they do not have “advanced technical skills”. The most important motives are their ideologies and rewards.

