This article was last updated on July 17, 2025

British Labor government wants to give young people from the age of 16 voting rights

The British government wants 16 and 17 year olds to vote for the next national elections. With that, Labor, Prime Minister Starmer’s party, wants to make his promise from the party program.

The minimum age to vote is also paralyzed in the entire United Kingdom. In Scotland and Wales, 16-year-olds already have voting rights. The British government speaks of “the biggest change in British democracy in a generation”.

“Young people already contribute to society by working, paying taxes and serving in the army,” says Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner on X. “It is therefore right that they have a say in issues that enter into them.”

Correspondent United Kingdom Fleur Launspach:

“This is an old promise of Labor, they already announced this plan during the elections. They want to increase participation in democracy. But the discussion about reducing voting age is also indirectly affecting Brexit.

Various polls indicate that if the age had been 16 instead of 18 years, the result would have been the other way. Many young people were against Brexit and have the feeling that they had no voice, but have to live with the consequences, such as being able to work and travel in Europe less easily. “

The conservative party is critical of the government’s plans. “16-year-olds are allowed to vote in elections, but do not apply. They are not allowed to buy lottery tickets, drink alcohol, get married or participate in a war. This is a hopelessly confusing policy,” says MP Paul Holmes.

The proposal still needs to go to parliament, but it is expected that it will be approved because Labor has the majority there. The following national elections are in 2029.

