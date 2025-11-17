South Africa beat Italy being a man down 2nd red card

Quilter Nations Series

Italy (3) 14

Try: Capuozzo Pens: Garbisi 3

South Africa (10) 32

Tries: Van Staden, Van den Berg, Williams, Hooker Cons: Pollard 2, Libbok Pens: Pollard 2

South Africa overcame a first-half red card to win for the second match in succession, as the world champions followed last weekend’s victory against France with a 32-14 success against Italy in Turin

Lock Mostert was deemed to have made shoulder contact to the head of opposing fly-half Paolo Garbisi and did not attempt to wrap his arms in the tackle.

This is something that’s creeped into the South African game there’s too many high tackles by the second row players.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus, who had selected a rotated starting XV, brought on four of his replacements inside the first 26 minutes and the Springboks led 10-3 at half-time thanks to Marco van Staden’s converted try.

Two Garbisi penalties reduced Italy’s deficit to a single point but they were unable to take advantage of a brief spell with a two-player advantage, following Van Staden’s yellow card for a ruck infringement.

Scrum-half Morne van den Berg crossed for South Africa’s second score while Italy’s Lorenzo Cannone was in the sin-bin and, although Ange Capuozzo collected an inside pass to dart over in response for the home side, Grant Williams and Ethan Hooker scored late on to secure victory for the Springboks.

Williams’ match-clincher was the pick of South Africa’s four tries and was created superbly by Canan Moodie, who stepped in off the left wing and fired a pass inside for the replacement back to touch down unopposed.

Italy, who were 26-19 victors against Australia in their previous outing, were bidding to beat the Springboks for only the second time in 19 attempts.

They had chances to do so, with Garbisi missing two first-half penalty attempts and also failing to convert Capuozzo’s second-half try, but once again South Africa found an extra gear in the closing stages to ensure the hosts fell short.

South Africa face Ireland (22 November) and Wales (29 November) in their two remaining autumn fixtures.

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.