I brave Scotland just couldn’t do it against the all blacks

Autumn Nations Series

Scotland 0 (17)

Tries: Ashman, Steyn Cons: Russell 2 Pens: Russell

New Zealand 17 (25)

Tries: Roigard, Jordan, McKenzie Cons: Barrett 2 Pens: Barrett, McKenzie

New Zealand survived three yellow cards and a second-half onslaught to maintain their unbeaten record against Scotland by edging a game for the ages at Murrayfield.

The visitors looked in complete control at the end of a first half that was book-ended by tries from All Blacks backs Cameron Roigard and Will Jordan.

The visitors’ second score came with Scott Robertson’s side reduced to 14 as a result of Leroy Carter’s sin bin for a cynical trip.

Beauden Barrett also knocked over a penalty to give the All Blacks a commanding 17-0 lead at the interval.

Yet when the clock hit 51 minutes, Scotland were just three points behind thanks to scores from Ewan Ashman and Kyle Steyn that had Murrayfield rocking.

New Zealand were reduced to 14 men again, with captain Ardie Savea in the bin, and Scotland were rampant as Ben White, Pierre Schoeman and Darcy Graham all went agonisingly close.

On the hour mark, Finn Russell’s boot levelled a breathless encounter and Wallace Sititi had picked up New Zealand’s third yellow card.

However, replacement full-back Damian McKenzie – a dazzling presence when he entered the game – had the last say, touching down under pressure late on then adding a penalty to ensure Scotland’s long wait for a win against the All Blacks goes on.

This was the 33rd meeting of the nations in 120 years and the best Scotland have managed is two draws.

The history of this fixture suggested Scotland needed a near-perfect performance, while hoping the visitors had an off day.

That’s not how it went, but the spectacle was sensational.

Scotland battled bravely at close quarters – especially on their own line – but gave away two soft tries as a result of weak defence further up the pitch.

After just three minutes, the towering Josh Lord ambled through a huge gap in a ruck before nonchalantly popping the ball off to scampering scrum-half Roigard.

That took the wind out of the crowd’s sails and Murrayfield was silenced again moments before half-time when Scotland were caught sleeping and Sititi put Jordan away.

The atmosphere was flipped completely, however, as Gregor Townsend’s side emerged from the break like men possessed.

Ashman bundled over after a powerful surge from the pack and Savea was sent to the bin for an infringement during that maul.

Russell then went wide to find Steyn and the winger, preferred to Duhan van der Merwe, nipped in for this 14th international try.

The noise from the crowd was deafening as White was stopped just short and Schoeman had the ball stripped from his grasp on the whitewash, while a stretching Graham could not hold on as he reached for the line.

Scotland continued to flood forward and Russell banged over a penalty to make it an even game.

With Sititi guilty of a deliberate knock-on, the hosts had all the momentum – but crucially could not get their noses in front.

Once back to their full complement and with the power of their bench on the field, New Zealand found a second wind.

It looked like Blair Kinghorn had arrived in time to knock McKenzie into touch but he managed to spin out of the tackle and twist his way over.

McKenzie produced a woeful conversion attempt but then put the game beyond Scotland in the closing moments with a monster of a long-range penalty.

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.