Ireland outclassed a determined Japan in Dublin Ireland

Autumn Nations Series

Ireland (17) 41

Tries: Crowley, Timoney, Porter, G McCarthy, P McCarthy, O’Brien Cons: Crowley 2, Prendergast 2 Pens: Crowley

Japan (10) 10

Try: Sato Con: Lee Pen: Lee

Ireland outlasted a tenacious Japan side to win 41-10 in a largely underwhelming autumn Test in Dublin.

After last week’s loss to New Zealand, the victory represents a first win of the autumn for Ireland and, after his British and Irish Lions sabbatical, a first with Andy Farrell at the helm since November 2024.

It did, however, come courtesy of a far from convincing first-half performance with Ireland scoring three tries in the final 13 minutes to put a gloss on the scoreline.

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.