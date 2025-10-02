Dr. Jane Goodall has suddenly died

This article was last updated on October 2, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Dr. Jane Goodall, a zoologist, primatologist, anthropologist and ethnologist, has died. She was 91.

Goodall was best known for her research on chimpanzees and spent more than 60 years studying them.

The Jane Goodall Institute announced her death.

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.”

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.