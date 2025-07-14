This article was last updated on July 14, 2025

Ayatollah Khamenei is a symbol of strong opposition to American imperialism

Recently, especially during Muharram related events, posters of 86-year-old Iranian Supreme Leader and religious scholar Ayatullah Syed Ali Khamenei were put up in many countries of the world including India. In India, such posters were put up in many cities from Srinagar to Lucknow, Unnao, Bijnor, Bhopal and Indore etc. In many places, the police got these posters removed and in many places, the police persuaded the poster-holders to remove them from public places. In Bhopal and many other places, the Indian tricolour was also put up along with the picture of Ayatollah Khamenei. Apart from the incident of tearing of Ayatollah’s poster by some youths in Bijnor, no objection was raised from the general public of the country regarding these pictures. In many places, people of all communities, Shia, Sunni, Hindu and Sikh, were seen holding posters of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in their hands. But the Madhya Pradesh Bhartiya Janata Party president definitely called putting up Ayatollah’s poster anti-national.

In fact, Iranian Supreme Leader and religious scholar Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei has been established as the only leader in the world who has the courage and ability to give a befitting reply to American imperialism during the past 12-day war between Iran and Israel. In this war, about 585 people were killed and 1,326 were injured in Israel, while about 230 people were killed in Iran, most of whom were civilians. On the ninth day of the war, America also jumped into the war in support of Israel and attacked three nuclear bases of Iran under “Operation Midnight Hammer”. In response to this, Iran also fired 6 missiles at America’s Al-Udeid military base in Qatar. It also threatened that it would close the Strait of Hormuz sea route. This brief war was not an ordinary war but it was such an important event in the geopolitics of the Middle East, which has definitely affected the regional and global power balance. Of course, many countries like India maintained a neutral stance during this war, but a large section of people in India who opposed American imperialism and Israeli terrorism were emotionally attached to Iran and its strong spirits. Iran’s confrontation with Israel and America is also being appreciated because despite the non-cooperation of 56 countries of the Muslim world and many Muslim countries standing in support of America and Israel, Iran responded to all their attacks with the same intensity without caring about any threats and attacks from Israel and America.

In such a situation, it is natural for those who have anti-America and anti-Israel sentiments to stand in support of Iran. Anyway, Iran has had old and deep relations with India. As for opposing the picture of Ayatollah Khamenei by calling it the picture of a foreign leader, these posters were put up only for inspiration and in his support. That too considering Ayatollah Khamenei is the supreme religious leader of the Shia community. But we should not forget that in this country, people have performed ‘havan’ and ‘puja’ by putting up pictures of Trump at many places to pray for his victory in his past president elections. Which indigenous leader is Trump? This time, raising slogans in support of Trump government, which category of patriotism is this? In our own country, a section of the people considers the great revolutionary leader of Cuba, Ernesto Che Guevara, as their ideal. They put up his posters and wear T-shirts and caps with his picture. The reason is only one that this great courageous youth had given a tough challenge to the growing imperialism of America in the 1950-60s and during that time America considered him its biggest enemy. But today, in the eyes of those who oppose American imperialism, Che Guevara is a great revolutionary. In India, pictures of Lenin and Karl Marx are also put up by their supporters. In many places, their big size statues are also installed.

In many countries of the world, even in countries like Britain and America, pictures of many eminent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru are used and in fact, their statues are also installed in many places. Even today, pictures of Gandhi are often used in many countries of the world in demonstrations or marches related to peace and non-violence with the aim of giving the message of peace and non-violence. At that time, no one raises such a narrow voice that this leader is an Indian, why are his pictures here? But the opposition to the picture of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei by some people in India definitely shows that the class which hates the picture of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, it directly means that it not only supports American imperialism but also stands with Israel and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu Yahoo, the killers of about eighty thousand innocent people in Gaza. It should be remembered that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 21 November 2024 on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Netanyahu is accused of targeting civilians, spreading starvation in the region, murder, oppression and inhumane acts which were carried out only during Israeli military operations in Gaza between 8 October 2023 and 20 May 2024. Whereas after 20 May 2024 and the issuance of this warrant, Netanyahu’s repressive actions have increased even more. Britain, Canada, Netherlands, Italy, and other European countries have said that they will comply with this warrant issued by the ICC. Therefore, traveling to 124 ICC signatory countries can be risky for Netanyahu. He can be arrested in these countries.

It is worrying to stand in support of such a criminal person and oppose a brave, fearless and a saint who believes only in the power of ‘Almighty’ God instead of America. Ayatollah Khamenei should not be seen from the narrow perspective of Shia, Muslim or Iranian leader, rather today he has become a symbol of strong opposition to American imperialism as well as Israeli terrorism.

