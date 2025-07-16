This article was last updated on July 16, 2025

Punk duo Bob Vylan will still perform in Amsterdam and Tilburg

The British punk duo Bob Vylan will perform in Paradiso in Amsterdam and 013 in Tilburg in September. The act was earlier deleted As a support act for the same pop stages.

The frontman of the London duo cried Last month during a performance at the British festival Glastonbury, among other things “Death, Death of the Israeli Army”. This resulted in several performances by the artists. The US moved in their visas, so that their American tour cannot continue in the fall.

The performances in the supporting act of the New York band Gogol Bordello in Amsterdam and Tilburg were canceled. The pop stages did not cancel the supporting act itself. Gogol Bordello gave up “logistics complications” as a reason for scrapping their support act.

Bob Vylan will soon perform with his own show on the pop stages in Amsterdam and Tilburg and in Doornroosje in Nijmegen. The formation will come to Amsterdam on September 13, will be on September 15 in Nijmegen and the day after in Tilburg.

“We do not accept that an act like Bob Vylan, a pronounced punk duo with a long history of political activism, is in danger of being canceled because of words arising from indignation about a humanitarian disaster,” said 013 in a statement in the hands of Broadcasting Brabant.

Paradise writes In a similar statement: “We therefore consciously choose to program this tire. Not from provocation, but from our conviction that a free pop culture must offer space for sharp voices.”

Last week a banner was placed in front of the Paradiso building with the text “If Bob Vylan Plays That Night, Amsterdam Will Stand and Fight”. In other words: if Bob Vylan comes to perform, Amsterdam will rise and fight. The pop temple has reported threat.

