Chip machine manufacturer ASML can no longer guarantee growth in 2026

It is not certain that ASML, the Brabant manufacturer of chip machines, will continue to grow next year, while the company had assumed that. The director said this at the presentation of the half -year figures. “Although we are still expecting growth in 2026, we cannot guarantee that at the moment.”

ASML makes machines with which other companies can make chips. That is a lively sector due to the growth of artificial intelligence (often abbreviated from English to AI), but the chip industry is struggling with the threat of import duties from the United States.

That uncertainty has had consequences for ASML all year round, but the past quarter was “slightly less negative” than expected, the company says. In the past three months, sales amounted to 7.7 billion euros. That is similar to the first quarter of this year.

At the opening of the stock market, the price of an ASML share fell sharply. It was an hour after the news around the half -year figures share Worth almost 7 percent less.

‘Uncertainty is increasing’

The uncertainty in the market is increasing, says ASML. In April, for example, the US government started an investigation into possible import duties especially for the chip industry. That would mean that the ASML machines, but also the chips themselves and the products in which chips are, can become more expensive.

ASML can touch import duties immediately, says the company. For example, on machines or parts that are shipped to the US or if there are countermeasures from Europe again. Part of the production of ASML runs through the United States. With import duties back and forth, the company therefore pays twice.

Optimistic long -term

The uncertainty already has consequences for the chip industry. For example, companies that provide ASML that they get fewer orders, they say in return for News hour. Those companies are more vulnerable: some are largely dependent on ASML for their existence, their largest customer.

Although the big blow is not for the time being, the uncertainty touches the chip sector anyway. ASML still takes growth into account in 2026, but can no longer promise that as hard as it did before.

In the long term, the company from Veldhoven remains optimistic, including the investments in AI, for which chips and therefore chip machines are needed. The turnover of ASML is now on 30 billion euros every year. The company expects to be able to double this to 60 billion in five years.

