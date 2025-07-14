Van der Merwe scores hat-trick in eight-try Lions win

This article was last updated on July 14, 2025

British and Irish Lions (17) 48

Tries: Van der Merwe 3, White, Tuipulotu,Cummings, Kelleher, Pollock Cons: F Smith 2 M Smith 2

Duhan van der Merwe scored a hat-trick as the British and Irish Lions ran in eight tries in a rout of the AUNZ Invitational XV in their last game before the first Test against the Wallabies next weekend.

On an eventful night in Adelaide Owen Farrell came on as a second-half substitute, with news also emerging of a head injury to Garry Ringrose which rules him out of the match in Brisbane.

Van der Merwe scored two of his three tries in the opening half with Ben White sniping for another. In the second half, which was one-way traffic against an Invitational side taken to the cleaners, Sione Tuipulotu, Scott Cummings and Van der Merwe made it six tries – with all six coming from Scottish players.

As the Lions turned up the heat, Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher added a seventh and England’s Henry Pollock an eighth, a first of the tour for the Northampton tyro.

A downside for the Lions, however, was the knee to the head suffered by Luke Cowan-Dickie, which meant he was taken off on a stretcher just before the break.

The hooker returned to join his team-mates at the end of the match, but head coach Andy Farrell later called up Jamie George from England’s tour of Argentina as cover.

