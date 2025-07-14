This article was last updated on July 14, 2025

BBC no longer wants to collaborate with MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace after misconduct

The BBC has said that they will no longer collaborate with MasterChef UK presenter Gregg Wallace, because of reports about misconduct. In a report from a law firm, 45 of the 83 accusations against the presenter are declared well -founded.

It concerns reports about Wallace’s behavior in the recordings of the popular cooking program, between 2005 and 2018. Women mainly reported about inappropriate sexual language. In a case there was undesirable physical contact.

For example, Wallace would have pulled out his shirt for a female colleague, and told another that he was not wearing underpants.

The program is made by an independent producer, Banijay UK, and broadcast by the BBC. After the reports, the producer decided last year to conduct an independent investigation into the behavior of Wallace. The presenter then laid down his work.

Apologize

As far as the BBC is concerned, Wallace will not return to TV either. The broadcaster came under fire because of the handling of the complaints about the behavior of Wallace and how he could stay as a presenter despite those reports.

In a statement, the BBC apologizes today and says that the return of Wallace at MasterChef is excluded. “The BBC has announced Wallace that we have no plans to work with him in the future,” writes the British public broadcaster.

Last year a MasterChef season was filmed with Wallace as a presenter, but the broadcaster has not yet made a decision whether the episodes will actually be seen.

Wallace has always denied the allegations. In December he wrote that the complaints about his behavior came from a handful of women from the middle class of a certain age “, which led to many angry reactions.

Autism

The report on Wallace’s behavior states according to BBC News Also that the presenter was diagnosed with autism in the course of the study and that “the findings should be seen in the context of his neurodiversity”: “Wallace accepts that his diagnosis can help to explain some of his actions, but he does not want to hide behind it.”

Last week, Wallace took the anger of autism Foundations when he seemed to associate the accusations of misconduct with his recent diagnosis. “My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues during countless seasons of MasterChef,” Wallace wrote on social media. “Yet nothing was done to investigate my handicap or to protect me against – what I now realize – was a dangerous environment for more than 20 years.”

Different foundations responded that there is no excuse to show inappropriate behavior towards other people. “Where are we abusing autism as an excuse to behave the way we want?” Seema Flower of Blind Ambition about Wallaces remark to the BBC. Blind Ambition is an agency that advises companies and institutions on accessibility for people with disabilities.

