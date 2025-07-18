This article was last updated on July 18, 2025

Dance festival Mysteryland will skip the edition of next year

Mysteryland, one of the largest Dutch dance festivals, will not take place next year. The festival takes a break and wants to reinvent itself now that the increasing costs is constantly rising.

“We have all seen the stories come along lately: event costs are high and the needs of visitors are changing,” says director Anna Wijntjes to 3voor12. “So we are going to look at both the costs and the substantive interpretation of the festival.”

According to wines, this also means that some contracts are not extended. “A creative team will be put together for the new Mysteryland.”

Every year, according to the organization, more than 125,000 people visit the multi -day festival. Next month, Benwal, Eric Prydz, Hardwell and Sound Rush, among others, will perform during this year’s edition. Techno, House, Trance, Dance and Electro can be heard at the festival.

Not for the first time

It is not the first time that the festival skips an edition. Mysteryland did not take place three times before. In 1995 the festival won a year because of large losses. In 2020 and 2021 the festival was not able to continue because of the corona measures.

Mysteryland started in 1993 as a multi -day festival in Lelystad, but soon became a one -day event. At the beginning of 2015, festival organizer ID&T announced that Mysteryland would again be a multi -day festival.

Mysteryland has been held since 2003 on the former Floriade site in Haarlemmermeer.

