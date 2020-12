The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

John Driver, 56, was last seen on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the Edilou Drive and Horner Avenue area.

He is described as white, 6', with a thin build and wears prescription glasses.

He was last seen wearing beige pants, beige shorts, a red jacket and was possibly carrying a grey jacket with a Guild Electric emblem.

There is no photograph available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.