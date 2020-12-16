Undercover In New York: Gigi And Bella Hadid

We have to congratulate the sharp-eyed paparazzi who recognized Bella and Gigi Hadid, along with Gigi’s new baby in a stroller, when they slipped out the back door of their NY building and took a walk in Soho. They girls played it down by dressing in head-to-toe black, with hair tucked into hats, dark glasses and black masks. How the photographers spotted them is a mystery. Did their expensive clothes or footwear draw attention? Recently Paul McCartney admitted that he loves wearing a mask because now he can go everywhere and anywhere and not be noticed. Apparently it doesn’t work for models.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

