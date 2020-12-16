Kate Hudson Has A Weakness For Musicians

Kate Hudson managed to snap a rare photo of all three of her kids together as they shared a Zoom call (don’t know WHO was on the call, but obviously someone they all liked!) Kate’s oldest son Ryder, 16, is holding the phone- his father is Kate’s ex-husband, musician Chris Robinson, 53. In the back is Bingham, 9, – his father is Matt Bellamy, 42, another musician. The little girl in the middle is Rani, 2, and her father is Kate’s current boyfriend of three years, Danny Fujikawa, yet another musician, who is 34. Christmas must be interesting with all those dads…
Photo: Instagram
