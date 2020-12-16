Alia Bhatt’s casual flexing in a black slip dress has our attention

Alia Bhatt often shares pictures and videos from her photoshoots and films on her Instagram handle and keeps her followers engaged. On Wednesday, the actress dropped a hot picture of her from one of her photoshoots.
In the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a little black dress and looking breathtakingly gorgeous in it. With her hair open, she can be seen striking a sexy pose while running her hand through her messy hair-do. The actress opted for a minimal makeup look and did not wear any accessory. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Casually flexing".
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in Goa with boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor as they appeared for a football game. The picture of the two cheering for their favourite team soon went viral.
Special attendance for #TheIslanders all the way from मुंबई! ????????#MCFCJFC #AamchiCity ???? @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/CCEgh8bLjl
— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 14, 2020
